Hulu Reveals Trailer and Key Art for "The Kollective" Debuting in June
The series is set to premiere on June 10th with all episodes.
Hulu has unveiled the official trailer and key art for The Kollective, which is scheduled to debut in June.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has released the official trailer and key art for The Kollective.
- This series from A+E Media Group is set to premiere on June 10th, 2025, with all episodes available for streaming exclusively on Hulu.
About The Kollective:
- The Kollective is an exciting thriller that takes viewers on a journey from Budapest to St. Petersburg and London, centering on a group of brave young citizen journalists.
- Following a devastating tragedy, they find themselves entangled in a sprawling international conspiracy marked by governmental deceit and corruption.
- As they undertake a dangerous investigation, the team exposes the nefarious activities of rogue governments and highlights the significant human toll that comes with the quest for truth.
Cast:
- Natascha McElhone
- Celine Buckens
- Felix Mayr
- Gregg Sulkin
- Grégory Montel
- Karel Roden
- Cassiopée Mayance
- Martha Canga Antonio
- Ralph Amoussou
Credits:
- The Kollective is directed by Assaf Bernstein and Randa Chahoud, with a writing team that includes Leonardo Fasoli, Maddalena Ravagli, and Ed Hemming as co-executive producer.
- The series features director of photography Robrecht Heyvaert, along with Lennert Hillige and designer Alexei Tylevich, who shapes the show's visual investigations.
- Executive production is led by Femke Wolting from Submarine, with A+E Media Group's Patrick Vien, Alexandra Finlay, and Hannah Dal Pozzo. In Italy, Rai Fiction's Andreana Saint Amour and Andrea Ozza serve as executive producers, while ZDF's team includes Frank Seyberth and Laura Mae Harding.
- France Télévisions is represented by Manuel Alduy, Morad Koufane, and Pascale Deschamps.
