New Hulu Documentary to Tell the Story of Iconic ABC News Personality Barbara Walters

“Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything” will make its Hulu debut on June 23rd following its premiere at the 2025 Tribeca Festival.

ABC News Studios and Imagine Documentaries are set to tell the story of the iconic ABC News personality, Barbara Walters, in a new feature-length documentary.

What’s Happening:

From the team behind the 2024 Emmy winning Jim Henson Idea Man , comes this definitive documentary examining the broadcast legend’s pivotal role in the history of journalism and her pioneering example for women in the industry.

, comes this definitive documentary examining the broadcast legend’s pivotal role in the history of journalism and her pioneering example for women in the industry. Barbara Walters didn’t just report the news — she made news. She was a true American original and a trailblazer who broke ground for women in broadcasting. The documentary gives viewers an intimate and raw look at her astonishing career, personal life, and the challenges she faced trying to balance it all as a woman in a male-dominated industry.

Walters, in her own words, also reflects on the high price of fame and the legacy she hoped to inspire.

Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker and journalist Jackie Jesko, Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything features unaired footage from ABC’s extensive archives and interviews with people who knew and worked with the broadcast legend, including Cindy Adams, Joy Behar, Connie Chung, Martin Clancy, Andy Cohen, Katie Couric, Peter Gethers, Lori Klein, Cynthia McFadden, Bette Midler, Victor Neufeld, David Sloan, Katie Nelson Thomson, Chris Vlasto and Oprah Winfrey.

features unaired footage from ABC’s extensive archives and interviews with people who knew and worked with the broadcast legend, including Cindy Adams, Joy Behar, Connie Chung, Martin Clancy, Andy Cohen, Katie Couric, Peter Gethers, Lori Klein, Cynthia McFadden, Bette Midler, Victor Neufeld, David Sloan, Katie Nelson Thomson, Chris Vlasto and Oprah Winfrey. Following its world premiere at the 2025 Tribeca Festival, Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything will premiere Monday, June 23rd on Hulu Disney+

More Hulu News: