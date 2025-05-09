Production Set to Begin on Season 2 of Hulu’s “Rivals” with Expanded Episode Order

The popular UK series is coming back, with stars such as David Tennant, Alex Hassell and Bella Maclean set to return.
Production is set to begin on the second season of the hit Hulu series, Rivals, which has also received an expanded episode order.

  • The Disney+ UK Original, which airs on Hulu in the US, will begin production on its highly-anticipated second season this month.
  • Rivals, which is based on the best-selling novel by Dame Jilly Cooper, returns with an extended season of twelve episodes – up from eight episodes in season one.
  • Set against the backdrop of the stunning Cotswolds countryside and the glamorous, high-stakes world of 1980s British television, the second installment will see the return of the all-star cast that won the hearts of fans and critics alike as well as introducing brand new faces.
  • Careers, marriages, and reputations hang in the balance as personal and professional lives collide in a world where secrets can’t stay hidden for long. Bold, emotionally charged, and filled with unforgettable moments, Rivals is a thrilling ride through a landscape of breathtaking beauty, fierce competition, and life-changing decisions—where the cost of success could be everything.

  • Back to reprise their iconic roles are:
    • David Tennant as Lord Tony Baddingham
    • Alex Hassell  as Rupert Campbell-Black
    • Aidan Turner as Declan O’Hara
    • Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook
    • Bella Maclean as Taggie O’Hara
    • Katherine Parkinson as Lizzie Vereker
    • Danny Dyer as Freddie Jones
    • Victoria Smurfit as Maud O’Hara
    • Claire Rushbrook as Lady Monica Baddingham
    • Oliver Chris as James Vereker
    • Lisa McGrillis as Valerie Jones
    • Emily Atack as Sarah Stratton
    • Rufus Jones as Paul Stratton
    • Luca Pasqualino as Basil ‘Bas’ Baddingham
    • Catriona Chandler as Caitlin O'Hara and Annabel Scholey
  • The first season of Rivals is now streaming on Hulu.

