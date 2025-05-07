“IMPACT x Nightline” Reports on the Identification of Jane Doe Victim in Happy Face Killings

"IMPACT x Nightline – Deadly Smile: The Happy Face Killer" arrives Thursday, May 8th on Hulu.

This week’s brand-new edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline tells the tragic story of Patsy Skiple, one of the Jane Doe victims of the Happy Face Killer.

What’s Happening:

co-anchor Juju Chang reports on the notorious “Happy Face Killer," who went on a killing spree throughout the United States in the 1990s. One of his Jane Doe victims was recently identified to be Patsy Skiple, and the episode includes new interviews with Skiple’s family members.

Other news-making 20/20 interviews featured in the episode include the police lieutenant who spearheaded the DNA investigation into identifying Skiple’s remains, and Melissa Moore, the daughter of the Happy Face Killer.

IMPACT x Nightline – Deadly Smile: The Happy Face Killer arrives Thursday, May 8th, exclusively on Hulu.

