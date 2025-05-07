“IMPACT x Nightline” Reports on the Identification of Jane Doe Victim in Happy Face Killings
"IMPACT x Nightline – Deadly Smile: The Happy Face Killer" arrives Thursday, May 8th on Hulu.
This week’s brand-new edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline tells the tragic story of Patsy Skiple, one of the Jane Doe victims of the Happy Face Killer.
What’s Happening:
- In this week’s edition of the Hulu-exclusive docuseries, Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang reports on the notorious “Happy Face Killer," who went on a killing spree throughout the United States in the 1990s.
- One of his Jane Doe victims was recently identified to be Patsy Skiple, and the episode includes new interviews with Skiple’s family members.
- Other news-making 20/20 interviews featured in the episode include the police lieutenant who spearheaded the DNA investigation into identifying Skiple’s remains, and Melissa Moore, the daughter of the Happy Face Killer.
- IMPACT x Nightline – Deadly Smile: The Happy Face Killer arrives Thursday, May 8th, exclusively on Hulu.
More Disney TV News:
- Details on ESPN’s New Flagship Streaming Service To Be Announced Next Week
- Disney Jr.’s “Iron Man and his Awesome Friends" Finds Lead Trio of Villains in Tony Hale, Vanessa Bayer and Talon Warburton
- New Episode of “Bad Romance" to Explore the Story of Lori Vallow
- Disney+ Launches Non-Stop "Phineas and Ferb" Playlist
- Former President and First Lady Joe and Jill Biden to Appear on ABC’s “The View" This Thursday
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now