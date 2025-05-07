“IMPACT x Nightline” Reports on the Identification of Jane Doe Victim in Happy Face Killings

"IMPACT x Nightline – Deadly Smile: The Happy Face Killer" arrives Thursday, May 8th on Hulu.
This week’s brand-new edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline tells the tragic story of Patsy Skiple, one of the Jane Doe victims of the Happy Face Killer.

  • In this week’s edition of the Hulu-exclusive docuseries, Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang reports on the notorious “Happy Face Killer," who went on a killing spree throughout the United States in the 1990s.
  • One of his Jane Doe victims was recently identified to be Patsy Skiple, and the episode includes new interviews with Skiple’s family members.
  • Other news-making 20/20 interviews featured in the episode include the police lieutenant who spearheaded the DNA investigation into identifying Skiple’s remains, and Melissa Moore, the daughter of the Happy Face Killer.
  • IMPACT x Nightline – Deadly Smile: The Happy Face Killer arrives Thursday, May 8th, exclusively on Hulu.

