New Episode of “Bad Romance” to Explore the Story of Lori Vallow
The true-crime special airs May 6th on ABC at 10PM EDT.
Just as Lori Vallow has been convicted of conspiring to murder her fourth husband, a new edition of the 20/20 true crime limited series Bad Romance is set to take a deep dive into the case.
What’s Happening:
- Tomorrow, May 6th, a new episode of Bad Romance will highlight the case of Lori Vallow, who was just found guilty of conspiring to murder her fourth husband.
- Premiering on ABC at 10PM EDT, ABC News Contributor and ESPN Analyst Ryan Smith will report on Vallow’s doomsday beliefs and crazy obsessions that shocked and fascinated the nation.
- Less than two weeks ago, an Arizona jury found Vallow guilty of conspiring to murder Charles Vallow.
- However, her horrifying story starts six years prior when she fell in love with author Chad Daybell. After her children mysteriously disappeared, authorities would later find them buried in Chad’s backyard.
- Chad and Lori were both arrested and charged for the murders, and Lori has also been convicted with the murder of Charles.
- Throughout the episode, Smith will report on the verdict and share the shocking details of the case and how Lori became intertwined in the terrifying tragedy.
- Now in its second season, 20/20’s limited series Bad Romance dives into true crime stories where love turns graphic. Smith has been the host for the series' duration.
- Fans unable to catch the new edition of Bad Romance will be able to stream the new episode on Hulu this Wednesday.
