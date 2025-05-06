New Episode of “Bad Romance” to Explore the Story of Lori Vallow

The true-crime special airs May 6th on ABC at 10PM EDT.
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Headline: New Episode of “Bad Romance" to Explore the Story of Lori Vallow

Subhead: The true-crime special airs May 6th on ABC at 10PM EDT.

Just as Lori Vallow has been convicted of conspiring to murder her fourth husband, a new edition of the 20/20 true crime limited series Bad Romance is set to take a deep dive into the case.

What’s Happening:

  • Tomorrow, May 6th, a new episode of Bad Romance will highlight the case of Lori Vallow, who was just found guilty of conspiring to murder her fourth husband.
  • Premiering on ABC at 10PM EDT, ABC News Contributor and ESPN Analyst Ryan Smith will report on Vallow’s doomsday beliefs and crazy obsessions that shocked and fascinated the nation.
  • Less than two weeks ago, an Arizona jury found Vallow guilty of conspiring to murder Charles Vallow.
  • However, her horrifying story starts six years prior when she fell in love with author Chad Daybell. After her children mysteriously disappeared, authorities would later find them buried in Chad’s backyard.
  • Chad and Lori were both arrested and charged for the murders, and Lori has also been convicted with the murder of Charles.
  • Throughout the episode, Smith will report on the verdict and share the shocking details of the case and how Lori became intertwined in the terrifying tragedy.
  • Now in its second season, 20/20’s limited series Bad Romance dives into true crime stories where love turns graphic. Smith has been the host for the series' duration.
  • Fans unable to catch the new edition of Bad Romance will be able to stream the new episode on Hulu this Wednesday.

Read More ABC:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber