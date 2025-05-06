New Episode of “Bad Romance” to Explore the Story of Lori Vallow

Tomorrow, May 6th, a new episode of Bad Romance will highlight the case of Lori Vallow, who was just found guilty of conspiring to murder her fourth husband.

Premiering on ABC at 10PM EDT, ABC News Contributor and ESPN Analyst Ryan Smith will report on Vallow’s doomsday beliefs and crazy obsessions that shocked and fascinated the nation.

Less than two weeks ago, an Arizona jury found Vallow guilty of conspiring to murder Charles Vallow.

However, her horrifying story starts six years prior when she fell in love with author Chad Daybell. After her children mysteriously disappeared, authorities would later find them buried in Chad’s backyard.

Chad and Lori were both arrested and charged for the murders, and Lori has also been convicted with the murder of Charles.

Throughout the episode, Smith will report on the verdict and share the shocking details of the case and how Lori became intertwined in the terrifying tragedy.

Now in its second season, 20/20 ’s limited series Bad Romance dives into true crime stories where love turns graphic. Smith has been the host for the series' duration.