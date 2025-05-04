"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Pinky Cole, Kelsey Grammer and More to Appear Week of May 5th

This week features a daytime exclusive with Amerie, plus Scott Evans, Deborah Cox, and more join the show.

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of May 5th-May 9th:

Monday, May 5 - The Self-Made Myth Daytime Exclusive with Pinky Cole (Slutty Vegan founder, losing her multi-million-dollar business and buying it back) The Tam Fam gets an exclusive taste of what to expect from relaunched brand, Slutty Vegan 2.0. Dr. Lakeysha Hallmon ( No One Is Self-Made )

Tuesday, May 6 - Kelsey Grammer Daytime Exclusive with Kelsey Grammer ( Karen: A Brother Remembers )

Wednesday, May 7 - Fact or Fiction: Summer Edition Can plugging your phone into a banana really charge it? Do you have to wash your towel every time you use it? Could popping a pimple on your nose kill you?

Thursday, May 8 - It’s Amerie Season Daytime Exclusive with Amerie ( This Is Not a Ghost Story ; first new album in 16 years) Scott Evans ( House Guest ) Scott puts Tamron to the test with some of his notable House Guest games

Friday, May 9 - Tamron’s Mother’s Day Extravaganza! Performance by Deborah Cox (Her hit song “Beautiful U R") Tamron shares the Mother’s Day love with nearly $100,000 worth of giveaways Sandra Brunson (Mother of New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson) Lisa Marie Riley (Standup comedian) Bethany Braun-Silva (ABC News parenting reporter)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.

