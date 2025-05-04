Former President and First Lady Joe and Jill Biden to Appear on ABC’s “The View” This Thursday

This marks the Biden’s first interview since leaving office in January.

Former President and First Lady Joe and Jill Biden will be appearing on The View this week, marking their first interview since leaving the White House in January.

What’s Happening:

Former President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will appear on ABC The View this Thursday, May 8th from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. EDT.

this Thursday, May 8th from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. EDT. They are set to discuss life after the presidency, Biden's legacy, Democratic election losses, and the current political landscape in their first interview since leaving the White House in January 2025.

This will be former President Biden's 11th appearance on The View .

His previous appearances include being the first sitting president to appear live on the show (September 25th, 2024) and the second sitting president to visit (following Barack Obama in 2010).

He also appeared as a senator (September 24th, 2007) and as vice president (four times between 2010 and 2017).

The View hosted his first interview after announcing his presidential run (April 26th, 2019) and two more appearances during the campaign (February 13th, 2020, and March 24th, 2020). He made an additional appearance on December 13th, 2017.

hosted his first interview after announcing his presidential run (April 26th, 2019) and two more appearances during the campaign (February 13th, 2020, and March 24th, 2020). He made an additional appearance on December 13th, 2017.

