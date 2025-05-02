Excerpts of Removed Disney+ Series "Prop Culture" Land on YouTube

I'm so glad I can see those moments with Rick Moranis and Christopher Lloyd again.

Some Disney+ media that was once thought lost (thanks to the streamer’s infamous purging habit) has been found, and is available to all on YouTube.

What’s Happening:

Cinema Relics, the team who collaborated to bring us the Disney+ original series, Prop Culture

Prop Culture, since removed from the Disney-owned platform, was hosted by Dan Lanigan and was an anthology series that saw him venture on a unique journey to get a deeper dive into the films he loves through the props and costumes that made them unique.

since removed from the Disney-owned platform, was hosted by Dan Lanigan and was an anthology series that saw him venture on a unique journey to get a deeper dive into the films he loves through the props and costumes that made them unique. He sat with the craftspeople who created them, the actors who interacted with them, and the collectors and archivists that cherish them.

In the series, he examined eight films, including Pirates of the Caribbean : The Curse of the Black Pearl, Mary Poppins, The Muppet Movie, TRON, and Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, among others.