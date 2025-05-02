Excerpts of Removed Disney+ Series "Prop Culture" Land on YouTube
I'm so glad I can see those moments with Rick Moranis and Christopher Lloyd again.
Some Disney+ media that was once thought lost (thanks to the streamer’s infamous purging habit) has been found, and is available to all on YouTube.
What’s Happening:
- Cinema Relics, the team who collaborated to bring us the Disney+ original series, Prop Culture, has made numerous portions of their episodes available on their YouTube Channel.
- Prop Culture, since removed from the Disney-owned platform, was hosted by Dan Lanigan and was an anthology series that saw him venture on a unique journey to get a deeper dive into the films he loves through the props and costumes that made them unique.
- He sat with the craftspeople who created them, the actors who interacted with them, and the collectors and archivists that cherish them.
- In the series, he examined eight films, including Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Mary Poppins, The Muppet Movie, TRON, and Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, among others.
- Now, you can find excerpts of these episodes over at the Cinema Relics YouTube page, where the spirit of the series lives on with more films, including GhostBusters.
- Note that the episodes of Prop Culture aren’t presented in full, but instead as smaller videos as interviews or shorts hosted by the channel, but are from the episodes of the series.
- Prop Culture was one of the victims of one of Disney+’s numerous content purges that have occurred in recent years. While the series had its fans, it was not enough to save the series and retain it on the platform. Other series and features that have fallen victim to this include the highly touted The World According to Jeff Goldblum, the award winning The Mysterious Benedict Society, and more.