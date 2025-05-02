ABC News Announces Full Slate of Coverage in Honor of AANHPI Heritage Month
The coverage also includes a special edition of "20/20"
ABC News has announced a full slate of coverage in honor of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month, including the 20/20 Special Event, Operation Babylift: The 50-year Journey.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News has announced network-wide coverage in honor of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month.
- Having started yesterday, Thursday, May 1, ABC News is spotlighting the rich history, vibrant cultures, and groundbreaking contributions of the AANHPI community through powerful storytelling and in-depth reporting. Throughout the month, audiences will experience a celebration of the voices and traditions that have helped shape and strengthen America.
- World News Tonight with David Muir, This Week with George Stephanopoulos, ABC News Digital, ABC News Audio and ABC NewsOne are also spotlighting powerful stories celebrating AANHPI heritage.
Good Morning America
- Good Morning America and GMA3 kicked off AANHPI Heritage Month with a performance by the Rutgers University Bhangra team, showcasing traditional Punjabi folk dance that originated in the Punjab region of India and Pakistan.
- Throughout the month, chef Judy Joo will bring the bold flavors of Korean cuisine with quick and comforting recipes from her new cookbook, K Quick.
- GMA will also take viewers inside New York’s Win Son Bakery to explore their unique AANHPI twist on a classic breakfast sandwich. Plus, the show will share easy, vibrant DIY decor ideas to help bring AANHPI-inspired beauty into the home.
- To close out the month, GMA will feature Disney’s iconic Broadway musical Aladdin alongside international casts from around the world for a spectacular celebration of culture, storytelling and the power of music.
Nightline
- Nightline is exploring a variety of Asian traditions and experiences with co-anchor Juju Chang joining Filipino American Aladdin on Broadway star Don Darryl Rivera as they travel to Seoul, Korea, where Disney has another stage production of Aladdin.
- Together, they will visit a K-pop dance camp and learn about the fusion of global cuisines with South Korean American chef Austin Kang. The late-night news program will also spotlight Kabuki theater and Harajuku fashion in Tokyo, Japan, where Disney has four stage musicals currently running.
The View
- The View is highlighting the impact and contributions of notable Asian Americans, including Anna Huang, author of King of Envy; Vishavjit Singh, an American Sikh who uses art to fight against hate and teach tolerance; and Dr. Mabel Ping-Hua Lee, women’s voting rights activist and the first Chinese woman to earn a Ph.D. in economics from Columbia University.
ABC News Live
- ABC News Live is featuring AANHPI guests and stories throughout the month, including Operation Babylift: The 50-Year Journey – A Special Edition of 20/20, premiering May 8 at 8:30 p.m. EDT.
- Operation Babylift was a mission to evacuate as many children as possible from a conflict-plagued Vietnam. The special will spotlight those who lived it as they come together for a historic 50th-anniversary event. Featuring decades of coverage, including the Emmy Award-winning 20/20 feature and reporting from World News Tonight and Good Morning America, viewers will follow the very personal stories of the children who were airlifted out of Vietnam and adopted in the U.S. and the impact the mission had on their lives forever. Viewers will also hear firsthand from the adults who made the operation a success. ABC News followed those impacted by the mission that commenced on April 4, 1975, capturing key milestone check-ins with the survivors behind the ill-fated original flight, adults who made the operation a success, and the Operation Babylift adoptees.
ABC Owned Television Stations
- ABC Owned Television Stations are highlighting the rich culture and heritage of the AANHPI community across its eight local markets, including coverage of the fourth annual Gold Gala in Los Angeles.
- The event, which celebrates influential Asian Pacific talent in entertainment, fashion and technology, brings together Asian Pacific creatives and companies to showcase the best of the AANHPI community, proudly highlighting Asian designers and cultural heritage through their red-carpet looks.
