"The View" Guest List: President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden to Appear Week of May 5th

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The View Guests for the Week of May 5th-9th:

Monday, May 5 Hugh Jackman (Radio City Music Hall residency, From New York, With Love ; theater company, TOGETHER )

Tuesday, May 6 Karol G ( Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful ) Co-hosts Favorite Things: Mother’s Day Edition

Wednesday, May 7 Josh Duhamel ( Ransom Canyon ) Star Jones (Former co-host of The View ; women’s heart disease)

Thursday, May 8 Exclusive with former President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden in their first interview since leaving the White House

Friday, May 9 Busy Philipps ( Busy This Week ) Isabel Allende ( My Name Is Emilia del Valle )



