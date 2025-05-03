Disney+ Launches Non-Stop "Phineas and Ferb" Playlist
104 summer days is roughly how long it will take before the playlist repeats...we think.
Disney+ subscribers can now enjoy a new feature where they can get their fill of the hit series, Phineas and Ferb, 24 hours a day.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ has announced one their latest non-stop playlist streams on the platform, this one playing a constant stream of the classic Disney Channel animated series, Phineas and Ferb.
- The Disney+ playlist streams are a lot like channels on the platform, constantly playing the content with some dedicated to Star Wars, Marvel, or throwback eras, and now this playlist will be dedicated solely to Phineas and Ferb.
- The special playlist comes at the perfect time, as fans of the original are getting ready for new adventures in the series.
- The new season will premiere on Thursday, June 5, at 8 p.m. PDT/EDT on Disney Channel and Disney XD with two episodes, and the first episode will be available the same day on Disney Channel YouTube. The first 10 episodes of the season will premiere on Disney+ in the U.S. and select international markets on Friday, June 6, with additional markets to follow later this year. The episodes will also be available to stream on Disney Channel on Demand. A special sneak peek will debut on Monday, May 26, at 11:35 a.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Channel YouTube.
- In the new season, Phineas, Ferb and the crew tackle another 104 days of summer and are set for exciting new adventures featuring some unforgettable milestones. The boys will break several world records, Candace will take her driver’s license test, and Perry will finally make a trip to the vet!
- Phineas and Ferb is a five-time Emmy Award-winning and BAFTA-nominated show and the most successful animated series for Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14 in Disney Television Animation history. It premiered officially in “Ferb-ruary" 2008 and became television’s No. 1 animated TV series of 2009 among Tweens 9-14, building to No. 1 among both Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14 in 2011, along with the franchise’s first of two television movies, Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension, ranking in TV’s Top 2 movies for 2011.
- The series was a global franchise for Disney, a first for a Disney Channel animated property for older kids. By 2012, its popularity burgeoned with a live touring show and junior novels, with extensions across every consumer products category, including apparel, toys, video games, food, health and beauty. In 2020, Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe debuted on Disney+, where you can stream all four original seasons and the films, along with the new dedicated playlist feature.
