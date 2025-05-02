ESPN's Malika Andrews to Co-Host LA Desk of "WNBA Countdown"
She's making the jump after hosting "NBA Today" and all editions of "NBA Countdown"
ESPN’s Malika Andrews is joining WNBA Countdown as a co-host at the LA-based desk of the popular pregame show on the network.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN’s Malika Andrews is joining WNBA Countdown as a co-host on the LA-based desk of the program.
- The announcement comes as ABC and ESPN are in the process of creating two broadcast desks for the pregame show, one in the aforementioned Los Angeles, and the other hosted out of Bristol.
- ABC’s Bristol-based WNBA Countdown will feature the returning lineup of SportsCenter anchor and women’s basketball host Elle Duncan, analysts Chiney Ogwumike and Andraya Carter.
- ESPN’s WNBA Countdown will be hosted out of Los Angeles by Andrews and analysts Monica McNutt, Carolyn Peck, as well as Owgumike and Carter.
- WNBA Countdown was first launched during the 2022 WNBA postseason, and now serves as a pregame show throughout the regular season, playoffs, and finals.
- Andrews can currently be seen as the host of ESPN’s weekday NBA studio show, NBA Today, and all editions of NBA Countdown.
- Andrews will make her WNBA Countdown debut Sunday ahead of the Brazil National Team vs. Indiana Fever preseason game on ESPN at 3 p.m. ET, alongside Ogwumike and Carter.
- In her newly expanded role, Andrews will contribute across multiple platforms, adding depth and reach to ESPN’s coverage. She will also spotlight WNBA news on NBA Today and NBA Countdown.
- Andrews made her ESPN debut as a sideline reporter during the 2019-20 season at the ESPN World of Sports Complex in Florida, serving as a sideline reporter throughout the NBA Playoffs and making her one of the youngest sideline reporters ever for a Conference Finals telecast.
- Andrews was one of the first reporters on ground to report from the NBA’s temporary Florida campus after the league’s decision to resume the season following a four-month hiatus due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
- She received the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent in 2022.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com