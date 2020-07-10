NBA Players Share Their Disney World Arrival Experience As They Enter “The Bubble”

With NBA games scheduled to resume from Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 30th, players have started arriving on Disney property for their training period. We searched through social media for a few highlights from players now staying in some of Disney’s fine accommodations.

Why do we even need those Fire TV sticks @nba? pic.twitter.com/QsOceYAzY0 — Robin Lopez (@rolopez42) July 10, 2020

Disney fan Robin Lopez from the Milwaukee Bucks began his stay at the new Destino Tower at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort by watching Stacey’s “Must-Do’s.” We hope he watches Company Clips next.

Troy Daniels of the Denver Nuggets showed off the beautiful grounds around Destino Tower on Instagram.

Serge Ibaka of the Toronto Raptors also shared a video of his arrival at Destino Tower.

Not everyone is thrilled with the Destino Tower rooms, such as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. Wait until he hears where some of the other teams are staying…

Where are the players practicing? Right on site of their hotel This post shows how a ballroom at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort has been converted into an NBA practice court.

The Players Lounge at Disney’s Coronado Springs is in the new Destino Tower rooftop restaurant, Toledo.

Meyers Leonard from the Miami Heat began his NBA Bubble experience with some delicious Mickey waffles.

Luka Dončić and Boban Marjanović from the Dallas Mavericks tried to make their own Disney Channel bumper to celebrate. It’s not easy, is it?

The Memphis Grizzlies gave us a peek into their first practice on Disney property.

No complaints from DeMarre Carroll about the NBA bubble's menu. (🎥: @DeMarreCarroll1) pic.twitter.com/nt2xtCCkPu — theScore (@theScore) July 10, 2020

DeMarre Carroll from the Houston Rockets took to Instagram to rave about the food, including Disney’s signature carrot cake with an icing carrot on top. Yummy!

Wow. Players, staff & journalists in the @NBA "bubble" in Florida must wear a tracking tag that beeps any time you get within 6-feet of another person #socialdistancing (h/t @malika_andrews) pic.twitter.com/BbF0BCW8el — Dr. Lucky Tran 😷 (@luckytran) July 10, 2020

Worried about safety? Players, staff, and journalists have to wear a sensor that alerts them when they get within 6-feet of another person.

Here’s a look at some players arriving at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort, one of Disney’s Deluxe Resort options. For comparison, Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort is in the moderate category.

The Grand Floridian’s Player’s Lounge looks like it’s in a luxury tent on Seven Seas Lagoon.

The Portland Trail Blazers are also staying in style at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, another Deluxe level resort. The players can also look forward to experiencing some of Walt Disney World’s classic theme park attractions during exclusive after hours events just for the NBA.