ESPN Announces NBA Schedule Taking Place at Walt Disney World

Earlier tonight, ESPN aired NBA Countdown: NBA Schedule Release. The one-hour show revealed the game matchups and the national television schedule for the NBA seeding games.

The show featured ESPN’s NBA Countdown team, including host Maria Taylor, analyst Jalen Rose and ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, in studio. Analysts Paul Pierce and Jay Williams appeared remotely.

