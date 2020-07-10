NBA Players To Have After-Hours Access To Walt Disney World Park Attractions Among Other Experiences

by | Jul 10, 2020 11:49 AM Pacific Time

While the NBA is in “The bubble” of their 2020 season at Walt Disney World, they might be isolated from many things, but according to USA Today, the NBA has arranged after-hours access to popular attractions for the players, as well as other on-site perks.

What’s Happening:

  • Late Wednesday Night, The NBA Delivered a memo informing teams of “bookable experiences on the NBA campus at Disney”
  • Among these experiences, the NBA has made arrangements with Disney to provide players with after-hours access to popular attractions at the Walt Disney World Theme Parks, including Rock and Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Test Track at EPCOT.
  • Players will also have access to three golf courses at the Walt Disney World Resort, Disney’s Palm Golf Course, Disney’s Lake Buena Vista Golf Course and Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course where they can book tee times for foursomes throughout the day, six days a week.
  • Later this month, players will also be able to book fishing excursions that depart from the marina at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa for two-hour excursions for up to five people. Or, if they would like to rent the boat without the fishing, that is also an option.
  • Splitsville Luxury Bowling lanes will be reopening later this month as well, and NBA Players will have the option of Bowling when available 2 – 3 times a week, after 7:00 PM.
  • Lounges for the players will also be available that include pool tables, video games, tennis courts, swimming pools, and bikes.
  • Barbers, braiders, manicurists and pedicurists will also be available at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, and Disney’s Yacht Club Resort for the players at those three team hotels.

What They’re Saying:

  • The Memo from the NBA:  "Players will have the first opportunity to select experiences on a first come first serve basis and are recommended to book experiences at least 48 hours in advance. Open slots for experiences will be released 24 hours prior to the beginning of the event, during which period other members of the team travel party may book available inventory."
 
 
