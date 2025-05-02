Jeremy Renner Reveals He Passed on "Hawkeye" Season 2 Over Pay
The offer came after his near-death accident in 2023.
Jeremy Renner has discussed how he passed on a second season of Hawkeye over a pay dispute.
What’s Happening:
- During an interview with High Performance, Jeremy Renner shared how discussions began for a second season of the Disney+ series, Hawkeye, shares Variety.
- However, when his salary was discussed, Renner was offered half of what he received during the show’s first season.
- He said “They asked me to do Season 2, and they offered me half the money. I’m like, ‘Well, it’s going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money, and eight months of my time, essentially, to do it for half the amount."
- Renner later proposed that the lower salary was in response to his much publicized 2023 snowmobile accident, saying he might be seen as “half the Jeremy" because he was run over.
- Later in the interview, he made sure to clarify that it wasn’t Marvel or “not even really Disney, just the penny pinchers."
- He hasn’t ruled out a return to Hawkeye in the future, he just wants to make the same rate as the first season.
- The first season of Hawkeye is now streaming on Disney+.
