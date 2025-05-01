Marvel Contest of Champions is Headed to PC This Year

You can pre-register for the PC port of the popular mobile game now.

Popular mobile game Marvel Contest of Champions is gearing up to enter a new era of action, as developers Kabam prepare to release the game on PC.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Contest of Champions is headed to PC!

The popular mobile game, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, has invited players into the Battle Realm for epic Marvel battles on mobile devices since December of 2014.

Now, with a roster of over 300 Champions to collect and rank up, the popular mobile game is expanding into a new realm.

Players will be able to team up with friends with cross platform support, which will make Battle Ground matches even more exhilarating.

The PC version of the game captures the classic arcade game experience in full HD and 60 frames per second gameplay.

It also arrives with an optimized user interface to embrace its new home on PC.

Players will also be able to continue their in-game progress switching between both platforms.

Kabam also promises that new monthly events will arrive on PC as they do with mobile.

Pre-registration for Marvel Contest of Champions on PC is now open, which will give players unlockable, exclusive milestone rewards when you play the game on PC.

The more people register, the more rewards players will get, so call up all your friends and get them to pre-register here

You can also check out real PC gameplay of Marvel Contest of Champions below.

