Marvel Contest of Champions is Headed to PC This Year
You can pre-register for the PC port of the popular mobile game now.
Popular mobile game Marvel Contest of Champions is gearing up to enter a new era of action, as developers Kabam prepare to release the game on PC.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Contest of Champions is headed to PC!
- The popular mobile game, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, has invited players into the Battle Realm for epic Marvel battles on mobile devices since December of 2014.
- Now, with a roster of over 300 Champions to collect and rank up, the popular mobile game is expanding into a new realm.
- Players will be able to team up with friends with cross platform support, which will make Battle Ground matches even more exhilarating.
- The PC version of the game captures the classic arcade game experience in full HD and 60 frames per second gameplay.
- It also arrives with an optimized user interface to embrace its new home on PC.
- Players will also be able to continue their in-game progress switching between both platforms.
- Kabam also promises that new monthly events will arrive on PC as they do with mobile.
- Pre-registration for Marvel Contest of Champions on PC is now open, which will give players unlockable, exclusive milestone rewards when you play the game on PC.
- The more people register, the more rewards players will get, so call up all your friends and get them to pre-register here.
- You can also check out real PC gameplay of Marvel Contest of Champions below.
