Red Guardian Meets Red Guardian as David Harbour Visits Avengers Campus
A fun new video was shared ahead of Alexei Shostakov’s arrival at Disney California Adventure tomorrow.
Alexei Shostakov himself, David Harbour, made a trip to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure to meet… himself?
What’s Happening:
- Red Guardian is set to arrive at Avengers Campus alongside the theatrical debut of Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* tomorrow, May 2nd.
- Ahead of his debut, the actor who plays Red Guardian in the film, David Harbour – perhaps best known for his role as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things – has appeared in a fun promo video for meet & greet.
- Harbour is seen walking through Avengers Campus, encountering Captain Marvel, Spider-Man and Captain America before coming across Red Guardian. The two scream out “yeah!" in unison before embracing each other in a hug.
- The only other character from Thunderbolts* to have appeared in Avengers Campus is Taskmaster, who fought Black Widow, Captain America and Black Panther in the Avengers Assemble show – which ended its run last month.
- With the focus in the film squarely on Florence Pugh’s Yelana Belova, it’s also possible (though by no means confirmed) that the character could also appear.
- The last new characters to join the lineup in Avengers Campus were Deadpool and Wolverine, alongside the release of their titular film last summer.
- Thunderbolts* hits theaters this Friday, May 2nd. Check out Ben’s review of the complex and comic new addition to the MCU.
