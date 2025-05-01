Red Guardian Meets Red Guardian as David Harbour Visits Avengers Campus

A fun new video was shared ahead of Alexei Shostakov’s arrival at Disney California Adventure tomorrow.

Alexei Shostakov himself, David Harbour, made a trip to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure to meet… himself?

What’s Happening:

  • Red Guardian is set to arrive at Avengers Campus alongside the theatrical debut of Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* tomorrow, May 2nd.
  • Ahead of his debut, the actor who plays Red Guardian in the film, David Harbour – perhaps best known for his role as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things – has appeared in a fun promo video for meet & greet.
  • Harbour is seen walking through Avengers Campus, encountering Captain Marvel, Spider-Man and Captain America before coming across Red Guardian. The two scream out “yeah!" in unison before embracing each other in a hug.

  • The only other character from Thunderbolts* to have appeared in Avengers Campus is Taskmaster, who fought Black Widow, Captain America and Black Panther in the Avengers Assemble show – which ended its run last month.
  • With the focus in the film squarely on Florence Pugh’s Yelana Belova, it’s also possible (though by no means confirmed) that the character could also appear.
  • The last new characters to join the lineup in Avengers Campus were Deadpool and Wolverine, alongside the release of their titular film last summer.
  • Thunderbolts* hits theaters this Friday, May 2nd. Check out Ben’s review of the complex and comic new addition to the MCU.

