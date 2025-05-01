Disneyland 70th - Celebrate the Milestone Festivities with New Souvenir Snack Containers and Sippers

It's almost time to "celebrate happy" at the Disneyland Resort.

Beginning May 16th, Disneyland’s 70th anniversary celebration is kicking off! The milestone event ushers in a plethora of limited-time experiences, including new souvenir snack containers and sippers.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland’s 70th Celebration, titled Celebrate Happy, arrives in just a few weeks!

The over a year long event is set to welcome guests into a party full of new entertainment offerings, a new attraction, over 70 new food and beverage offerings

Let’s take a look at all the exciting new items.

Disneyland 70th Celebration Light Up Mickey Balloon Bucket (Available starting May 8)

Disneyland Park: Select popcorn carts throughout the park

Disneyland 70th Celebration Mickey Mouse Bucket (Available starting May 16)

Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Galactic Grill’s Seasonal Novelty Release, Harbour Galley, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree Seasonal Novelty Release, Refreshment Corner, Troubadour Tavern Seasonal Novelty Store, and select popcorn carts throughout the park

Disneyland 70th Celebration Abominable Snowman Sipper (Available starting May 16)

Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Bayou Country Fruit Cart, Churros at small world Promenade, Galactic Grill Seasonal Novelty Release, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Little Red Wagon, Red Rose Taverne, Refreshment Corner, Tomorrowland Fruit Cart, and Troubadour Tavern

Disneyland 70th Celebration Popcorn Bucket (Available starting May 16)

Disneyland Park: Select popcorn carts throughout the park

Disneyland 70th Celebration Sipper (Available starting May 16)

Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Bayou Country Fruit Cart, Churros & Lemonade in Bayou Country, Galactic Grill, Harbour Galley, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Lemonade at small world Promenade, Lemonade near Tomorrowland Expo Center, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Red Rose Taverne, Refreshment Corner, Ship to Shore Marketplace, Stage Door Café, Troubadour Tavern

Disneyland 70th Celebration Stainless Steel Tumbler (Available starting May 16)

Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Galactic Grill’s Seasonal Novelty Release, The Golden Horseshoe, Harbour Galley, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Lemonade at small world Promenade, Lemonade near Tomorrowland Expo Center, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Red Rose Taverne, Refreshment Corner, Ship to Shore Marketplace, Troubadour Tavern

70th Celebration Disneyland Marquee Bottle Topper (Available starting May 16)

Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor, Little Red Wagon, Ship to Shore Marketplace, Troubadour Tavern, and various Pretzel Carts, Lemonade Carts, Churro Carts, and Fruit Carts throughout the park

Disneyland 70th Celebration Acrylic Flute (Available starting May 16)

Disneyland Park: Carnation Café

Disneyland 70th Celebration Tinker Bell Straw Clip (Available starting May 16)

Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Churros near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Haunted Mansion Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

Disneyland 70th Celebration D Glow Cube (Available starting May 16)

Disneyland Park: Galactic Grill, The Golden Horseshoe, Harbour Galley, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Little Red Wagon, Mint Julep Bar, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Red Rose Taverne, Refreshment Corner, Stage Door Café, and Troubadour Tavern

Disneyland 70th Celebration Travel Tumbler (Available starting May 16)

Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Galactic Grill, The Golden Horseshoe, Harbour Galley, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Mint Julep Bar, Plaza Inn, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Red Rose Taverne, Refreshment Corner, Royal Street Veranda, Stage Door Café, and Troubadour Tavern

Disneyland 70th Celebration Tomorrowland Skyline Terrace Cup (Available starting May 16)

Disneyland Park: Tomorrowland Skyline Terrace

