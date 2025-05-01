Photos: New Themed Sculptures Added on Top of Food Waste Trash Cans at the Disneyland Resort
That robot in particular has no right being that adorable!
We Disney fans are perhaps a little enamored with some of the admittedly iconic trash can designs located throughout the Disney Parks (heck, there’s even a whole blog dedicated to them). But this new addition at Disneyland might just be the cutest and most inventive yet.
What’s Happening:
- Themed sculptures have been added to various food scraps trash cans at restaurants throughout the Disneyland Resort.
- Food scraps trash cans were recently added to some quick service dining locations at the Disneyland Resort, allowing cast members to more easily sort through the different types of trash.
- You’ll find these cans alongside regular trash cans and recycling.
- But now, in an effort to help guests know that these bins are for food waste, some brilliant new themed sculptures have been added on top.
- We spotted three so far – a cone-shaped topper at the Cozy Cone Motel and a jukebox-esque shape at Flo’s V8 Cafe at Disney California Adventure, as well as an adorable robot at Galactic Grill in Tomorrowland.
