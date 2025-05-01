Photos: New Themed Sculptures Added on Top of Food Waste Trash Cans at the Disneyland Resort

That robot in particular has no right being that adorable!

We Disney fans are perhaps a little enamored with some of the admittedly iconic trash can designs located throughout the Disney Parks (heck, there’s even a whole blog dedicated to them). But this new addition at Disneyland might just be the cutest and most inventive yet.

What’s Happening:

Themed sculptures have been added to various food scraps trash cans at restaurants throughout the Disneyland Resort

Food scraps trash cans were recently added to some quick service dining locations at the Disneyland Resort, allowing cast members to more easily sort through the different types of trash.

You’ll find these cans alongside regular trash cans and recycling.

But now, in an effort to help guests know that these bins are for food waste, some brilliant new themed sculptures have been added on top.

We spotted three so far – a cone-shaped topper at the Cozy Cone Motel and a jukebox-esque shape at Flo’s V8 Cafe at Disney California Adventure

