Photos: Construction Begins on Disneyland 70th Anniversary Centerpiece in the Esplanade
When complete, guests will be able to pose with this 50-foot tall sculpture inspired by Sleeping Beauty Castle.
Work has begun to install a centerpiece welcome to the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration in the Disneyland Resort Esplanade.
What’s Happening:
- Construction has begun on a new 50-foot tall sculpture in the Esplanade between Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.
- One of many displays honoring the resort’s 70th anniversary, this will be inspired by Sleeping Beauty Castle with colorful glass panels and golden charms representing Disneyland’s five original lands.
- As you can see, as of yesterday (April 30th), the display currently looks to be the same from all sides.
- Here’s concept art of what the final product is expected to look like.
- More 70th anniversary decor will greet guests throughout the Disneyland Resort, from Main Street USA and Sleeping Beauty Castle, to Downtown Disney. Check out more concept art for what’s to come here.
- The Disneyland 70th Anniversary festivities kick off in just over two weeks on May 16th, 2025.
