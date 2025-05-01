Photos: Downtown Disney Construction Continues as Former ESPN Zone and Tortilla Jo's Undergo Extensive Transformations

While what is coming to the former ESPN Zone location is still a mystery, Tortilla Jo's will become two new restaurant concepts by Michelin-starred Chef Joe Isidori.

Work on the former Tortilla Jo’s restaurant and ESPN Zone offerings continue to progress as Downtown Disney continues its current west side transformation. Let’s take a look at the current progress.

What’s Happening:

Yesterday, April 30th, Laughing Place had the chance to check out the current construction going on in Downtown Disney.

Disneyland

Two major projects have made significant progress, with the former ESPN Zone building receiving a fresh coat of paint and the former Tortilla Jo’s location slowly being transformed into two new restaurant concepts.

Last Christmas Eve, we reported that Disney had filed a permit to commence

Set to be split up into several different experiences throughout the two story building, it’ll be exciting to find out what is headed to this massive building.

Scrims have come down on the former front entrance. Nearly all visible brickwork on the outside of the large building has been coated in white paint, which gives the building a much cleaner look and ties the aesthetic into the bright, mid-century inspired buildings that were recently built for Downtown Disney’s west side.

Colorful bands can also be seen towards the top of the 4 major columns on the outside of the building.

The building has been used as an advertisement monument for the past several years, specifically for Disney+

The removal of the scrims has also revealed several remnants of ESPN Zone.

On the north side of the building towards the resort’s large parking structure, the white paint and colorful accents continue.

On the south side, just across from Din Tai Fung, scrim still covers the majority of the building. Some remnants of the brickwork can still be seen on the side closest to Disneyland Hotel.

One of the larger closures at Disneyland Resort

The, admittedly, mediocre offering closed down to usher in two new dining opportunities as the resort continues a major expansion and remodel of Downtown Disney.

The building, which isn’t being fully demolished, is chopping off its second story. The top story is currently skeletal as the building transforms into a more mid-century aesthetic to match the rest of the shopping district.

On the front side of the building, which formerly housed Tortilla Jo’s quick service location, the large themed tower has been stripped to metal. With concept art plastered on the construction fence for the upcoming Arthur & Sons restaurant, seeing the building so barren actually gives a better idea of how this new offering will come together.

On the east side facing Splitsville, you can see even more of the exposed metal beams as the area begins to transform into Pearl’s Roadhouse BBQ.

Arthur & Sons Steak and Bourbon and Pearl’s Roadhouse BBQ are both new concepts from Michelin-starred Chef Joe Isidori.

Pearl’s Roadhouse BBQ is set to offer BBQ classics like pulled pork, beef brisket, and smoked turkey, with Arthur & Sons set to provide guests with a classic, upscale steakhouse experience.

For those looking to head to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel

Read More Disneyland Resort: