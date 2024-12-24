Disneyland Files “Change of Use” Permit for Downtown Disney’s Former ESPN Zone Location

The building is set to be divided into three different storefronts.

A new multi-million dollar permit was filed by Disney, hinting at big changes coming to the former ESPN Zone location in Disneyland’s Downtown Disney.

Downtown Disney Development:

Earlier today, Disneyland filed a Change of Use permit

Valued at $3.5 million, the permit is set to divide the building into separate store fronts, with two different locations taking over the first floor and one taking over the second.

The permit reads “Dtd – Building Cc – Change Of Use: Separate First Floor Into Units #100 And 110 With 12,100 Sq Ft Conversion Of A3/S-1 To New M/F-1. Install New Storefront Finishes And 737 Sq Ft Of Attached Canopies. Second Floor To Be Made Unit #200 With Electrical Work.”

Currently, no vendors have been announced for the to-be-updated space, but it's nice to see work is finally happening on the large building on Downtown Disney’s westside.

ESPN Zone originally closed alongside the AMC Theatres and Rainforest Cafe back in June of 2018

After issues with the city of Anaheim, the project was scrapped, leaving several large, empty storefronts abandoned.

The AMC Theatres location was eventually demolished for the current westside expansion and the Rainforest Cafe quickly became Star Wars

However, minus a short lived Disney pop up

It’ll be exciting to watch what comes to the space as Disneyland continues to expand their Downtown Disney offerings.

