Disneyland Files “Change of Use” Permit for Downtown Disney’s Former ESPN Zone Location

A new multi-million dollar permit was filed by Disney, hinting at big changes coming to the former ESPN Zone location in Disneyland’s Downtown Disney.
Downtown Disney Development:
- Earlier today, Disneyland filed a Change of Use permit with the city of Anaheim for the building formerly housed by the ESPN Zone experience.
- Valued at $3.5 million, the permit is set to divide the building into separate store fronts, with two different locations taking over the first floor and one taking over the second.
- The permit reads “Dtd – Building Cc – Change Of Use: Separate First Floor Into Units #100 And 110 With 12,100 Sq Ft Conversion Of A3/S-1 To New M/F-1. Install New Storefront Finishes And 737 Sq Ft Of Attached Canopies. Second Floor To Be Made Unit #200 With Electrical Work.”
- Currently, no vendors have been announced for the to-be-updated space, but it's nice to see work is finally happening on the large building on Downtown Disney’s westside.
- ESPN Zone originally closed alongside the AMC Theatres and Rainforest Cafe back in June of 2018 for what was supposed to be a new resort hotel.
- After issues with the city of Anaheim, the project was scrapped, leaving several large, empty storefronts abandoned.
- The AMC Theatres location was eventually demolished for the current westside expansion and the Rainforest Cafe quickly became Star Wars Trading Post.
- However, minus a short lived Disney pop up photo opportunity experience, ESPN Zone has sat empty ever since.
- It’ll be exciting to watch what comes to the space as Disneyland continues to expand their Downtown Disney offerings.
Read More Downtown Disney:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com