Photos: Downtown Disney’s D-Lander Shop Embraces Fashion with High-End Disney Clothing and Accesories

Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort is continuing its westside expansion with brand new shops opening soon. D-Lander Shop, a new fashion forward take on Disney merchandise, has soft opened to guests prior to their December 6th Grand opening.

D-Lander Shop is a new boutique located near the westside entrance of Downtown Disney. Featuring high-end collaborations like Pandora, Dooney and Bourke, Vera Wang, Loungefly and more. The new store is the perfect place to find a trendy outfit for your trip to the Disney Parks or your everyday style.

Throughout the store, a mid-century modern aesthetic provides the perfect backdrop for the higher-end Disney merchandise, giving guests a premium shopping experience while visiting the store. The store is also decorated with mannequins with inspired outfits for both men and women.

D-Lander does offer a changing room, allowing visitors to try out their fashionable creations prior to purchase.

D-Lander Shop doesn’t officially open until December 6th, meaning availability could vary. Make sure you check out the new Downtown Disney boutique next time you take a trip to the Disneyland Resort for all your clothing needs.

