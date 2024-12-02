Photos: Downtown Disney’s D-Lander Shop Embraces Fashion with High-End Disney Clothing and Accesories

The new retailer soft opened at Disneyland Resort on November 27th.
Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort is continuing its westside expansion with brand new shops opening soon. D-Lander Shop, a new fashion forward take on Disney merchandise, has soft opened to guests prior to their December 6th Grand opening.

D-Lander Shop is a new boutique located near the westside entrance of Downtown Disney. Featuring high-end collaborations like Pandora, Dooney and Bourke, Vera Wang, Loungefly and more. The new store is the perfect place to find a trendy outfit for your trip to the Disney Parks or your everyday style.

Throughout the store, a mid-century modern aesthetic provides the perfect backdrop for the higher-end Disney merchandise, giving guests a premium shopping experience while visiting the store. The store is also decorated with mannequins with inspired outfits for both men and women.

D-Lander does offer a changing room, allowing visitors to try out their fashionable creations prior to purchase.

D-Lander Shop doesn’t officially open until December 6th, meaning availability could vary. Make sure you check out the new Downtown Disney boutique next time you take a trip to the Disneyland Resort for all your clothing needs.

