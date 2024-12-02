Photos: Exterior Work on Downtown Disney’s New Parkside Market Appears Close to Completion

The new dining hall, featuring four different restaurant concepts, is expected to open in “late 2024.”

Exterior work on the new Parkside Market coming to Downtown Disney is really starting to come along, with new signage installed as the opening seemingly draws near.

Located as part of the expansion of the west end of Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort, the new Parkside Market will feature four diverse culinary concepts from Levy Restaurants. Comparing the above image to the concept art for the location below, we can see that, at least with the exterior, things appear to be getting really close to completion.

The new building continues the mid-century design approach given to much of the new expansion of Downtown Disney, such as the recently opened D-Lander Shop.

Parkside Market will be made up of the following four dining locations:

Seoul Sister is a fast-casual modern eatery that will serve a Korean-forward menu based on bibimbap (Korean rice bowls) with a California twist. Executive Chef Kelly Kim will showcase bold Korean flavors through marinated meats, colorful vegetables and savory sauces over rice, noodles or salad, plus appetizers, an Asian-inspired breakfast menu, and hand-crafted drinks.

Sip & Sonder, from founders Amanda-Jane Thomas and Shanita Nicholas, is a Black women-owned brand that has been recognized as one of the best cafés in L.A. by the Los Angeles Times. Guests in the district can expect to enjoy Sip & Sonder's signature lattes, as well as fresh treats, frozen drinks and Caribbean-inspired bites.

GG's Chicken Shop, from Boka Restaurant Group, was founded by James Beard Award-winning restaurateurs Rob Katz and Kevin Boehm, alongside Michelin Star Chef Partner Lee Wolen. Affectionately named after Wolen's mother Geri, the shop will serve a family-friendly menu of chicken sandwiches, salads, and classic dinner table sides. The first brick-and-mortar GG's Chicken Shop opened earlier this year in Chicago and this new location in Downtown Disney District will be its first on the West Coast.

Vista Parkside Market will be an al fresco spot offering great views to sip signature craft cocktails and mocktails from mixologists who infuse, muddle, stir, shake and swizzle the freshest mixes using local ingredients and artful garnishes. Refreshing selections will include frozen lemonades, frozés, espresso martinis, shareable cocktails and spirit-free elixirs.

Signage for those four locations can be found, advertising to guests what’s located within.

Sip & Sonder has its own entrance right outside the main entrance to the Parkside Market, with its signage also installed.

The Parkside Market is expected to open in late 2024.

