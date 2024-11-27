The D-Lander Shop Soft Opens at Downtown Disney

The “quintessentially Southern California boutique” has soft opened ahead of its official opening on December 6th.
The D-Lander Shop, an all-new trend-forward store, has soft opened at the Downtown Disney District.

What’s Happening:

  • Ahead of its official opening on December 6th, the all-new D-Lander Shop has soft opened within the new expansion area of Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort.
  • Described as a “quintessentially Southern California boutique,” the new shop will feature trendy apparel, accessories and jewelry for Disneyland fans.
  • The store is light, bright and modern with pops of colors, a relaxing lounge area, and the fitting rooms will have fabulous, eye-catching artwork.
  • Brands available at the store include Kate Spade, Dooney & Bourke and a dedicated Pandora Jewelry shop-within-a-shop.
  • The D-Lander Shop will officially open alongside the new Avengers Reserve store on December 6th.
  • In the meantime, take a look at the interior of the store through these new images shared by Disney.

