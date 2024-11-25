The LEGO Store Reopens at Downtown Disney Following Extensive Refurbishment

The LEGO Store in Downtown Disney has reopened following an extensive refurbishment with some new magical touches.
What’s Happening:
- Back in October, we spotted that the popular LEGO Store in Downtown Disney was closed for an interior refurbishment – set to bring “something bring and colorful.”
- Now, the official Downtown Disney Instagram has shared some photos of the reopened LEGO Store, where LEGO Master Builders have been hard at work on new interior enhancements and fresh builds.
- New murals have been installed, featuring Disney characters such as Sorcerer Mickey, plus a slew of other characters riding on a LEGO version of the Disneyland Railroad.
- Guests can continue to build their own minifigures, while also making use of the new Minifigure Factory touchscreens.
- They even teased that more exciting updates are coming soon.
