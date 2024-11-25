The LEGO Store Reopens at Downtown Disney Following Extensive Refurbishment

The interior has been refreshed with new murals – with additional updates teased for the future.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

The LEGO Store in Downtown Disney has reopened following an extensive refurbishment with some new magical touches.

What’s Happening:

  • Back in October, we spotted that the popular LEGO Store in Downtown Disney was closed for an interior refurbishment – set to bring “something bring and colorful.”
  • Now, the official Downtown Disney Instagram has shared some photos of the reopened LEGO Store, where LEGO Master Builders have been hard at work on new interior enhancements and fresh builds.
  • New murals have been installed, featuring Disney characters such as Sorcerer Mickey, plus a slew of other characters riding on a LEGO version of the Disneyland Railroad.

  • Guests can continue to build their own minifigures, while also making use of the new Minifigure Factory touchscreens.

  • They even teased that more exciting updates are coming soon.

More Disneyland Resort News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning