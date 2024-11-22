Disneyland Announces Release Date for Trader Sam’s Holiday Rum Barrel Mug 2nd Edition

by |
Tags: , , , ,

The Holiday Rum Barrel Mug 2nd edition is coming soon to Trader Sam’s at the Disneyland Resort.

(Disney)
(Disney)

What’s Happening:

  • First released at the Walt Disney World Resort on November 20th, this season’s Holiday Rum Barrel Mug will soon debut at the Disneyland Resort.
  • Exclusive to Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel, the 2nd edition Holiday Rum Barrel Mug comes with the Holiday Mickey Jingle Bell Swizzle Stick.
  • Collectors will be able to mobile order the new mug beginning Thursday, December 5th, at 6:00 am, with arrival windows between 10 am and 6 pm.
  • In-person purchases will begin on Friday, December 6th at Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar.
  • This year’s mug is a green barrel with golden rings. The first edition, released last year, was a red barrel with brown rings.
  • The news was first shared on the Disney Eats Instagram account.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Alex Reif
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).
View all articles by Alex Reif