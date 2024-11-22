Disneyland Announces Release Date for Trader Sam’s Holiday Rum Barrel Mug 2nd Edition

The Holiday Rum Barrel Mug 2nd edition is coming soon to Trader Sam’s at the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

First released Walt Disney World

Exclusive to Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel

Collectors will be able to mobile order the new mug beginning Thursday, December 5th, at 6:00 am, with arrival windows between 10 am and 6 pm.

In-person purchases will begin on Friday, December 6th at Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar.

This year’s mug is a green barrel with golden rings. The first edition

The news was first shared on the Disney Eats Instagram account.