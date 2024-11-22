Disneyland Announces Release Date for Trader Sam’s Holiday Rum Barrel Mug 2nd Edition

The Holiday Rum Barrel Mug 2nd edition is coming soon to Trader Sam’s at the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- First released at the Walt Disney World Resort on November 20th, this season’s Holiday Rum Barrel Mug will soon debut at the Disneyland Resort.
- Exclusive to Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel, the 2nd edition Holiday Rum Barrel Mug comes with the Holiday Mickey Jingle Bell Swizzle Stick.
- Collectors will be able to mobile order the new mug beginning Thursday, December 5th, at 6:00 am, with arrival windows between 10 am and 6 pm.
- In-person purchases will begin on Friday, December 6th at Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar.
- This year’s mug is a green barrel with golden rings. The first edition, released last year, was a red barrel with brown rings.
- The news was first shared on the Disney Eats Instagram account.
