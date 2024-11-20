Special Holiday Rum Barrel Mug Now Available at Walt Disney World’s Trader Sam’s Location

Who wants to spend Christmas in a tropical climate, anyway?

Walt Disney World guests can head over to Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and get their hands on a special piece of holiday glassware!

What’s Happening:

Starting today, November 20th, those visiting Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort at Walt Disney World can head to the fan-favorite lounge location, Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto for a special souvenir mug.

Guests can purchase the Trader Sam’s Holiday Rum Barrel, which will be served with either Oluʻolu or Barela Lā Hoʻomaha. ʻOluʻolu: Lyre's Cane Non-Alcoholic Spirit, coconut cream, guava syrup, and pineapple and lime juices Barela Lā Hoʻomaha: Goslings Black Seal Rum, coconut cream, guava syrup, and pineapple and lime juices

The special mug takes the shape of a rum barrel, with distinct holiday flourishes including snow on the edges, and a straw featuring an ornament in the shape of a Mickey Mouse head.

The announcement reveals that the mug will only be available at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and shares no information about this mug’s arrival at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Disneyland Resort

The mug’s aesthetic is perfect for the location, a tranquil hideaway packed with fantastic fun and surprises in a lounge filled with ancient artifacts and exotic treasures. Of course, there is also the open-air Tiki Terrace which is perfect for relaxing in the cooler evening air.

Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto is located steps away from the lobby of Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, and welcomes all ages until 8:00 PM, when the popular spot becomes accessible only to those 21 and older.

