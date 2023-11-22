Holiday Rum Barrel Tiki Mug Coming Wednesday, November 29th to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel

Disney Eats shared on their Instagram page that there will be a limited-time mug available at Trader Sams at the Disneyland Resort on Wednesday, November 29th.
What’s Happening:
- The post states: “The first-ever Holiday Rum Barrel to deck your hulls! The limited-time mug will be available for those who’ve been naughty or nice at Trader Sams at Disneyland Resort on Wednesday, November 29th!”
- The special mug will only be available via mobile order through the Disneyland app for a limited time on Wednesday, November 29th, with mobile orders starting as early as 6:00 a.m. PT.
- Once ordered, be sure to pick yours up within your designated arrival window, between 7:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.
- Guests are limited to two mugs per order.
- If looking to park your vehicle at the Disneyland Hotel, please note that self-parking rates will apply. Disneyland Hotel parking is validated for 3 hours for dine-in guests only.
