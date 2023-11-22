Holiday Rum Barrel Tiki Mug Coming Wednesday, November 29th to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel

Disney Eats shared on their Instagram page that there will be a limited-time mug available at Trader Sams at the Disneyland Resort on Wednesday, November 29th.

What’s Happening:

The post states: “The first-ever Holiday Rum Barrel to deck your hulls! The limited-time mug will be available for those who’ve been naughty or nice at Trader Sams at Disneyland Resort on Wednesday, November 29th!”

The special mug will only be available via mobile order through the Disneyland app for a limited time on Wednesday, November 29th, with mobile orders starting as early as 6:00 a.m. PT.

Once ordered, be sure to pick yours up within your designated arrival window, between 7:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

Guests are limited to two mugs per order.

If looking to park your vehicle at the Disneyland Hotel, please note that self-parking rates will apply. Disneyland Hotel parking is validated for 3 hours for dine-in guests only.