Holiday Rum Barrel Tiki Mug Coming Wednesday, November 29th to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel

Disney Eats shared on their Instagram page that there will be a limited-time mug available at Trader Sams at the Disneyland Resort on Wednesday, November 29th.

What’s Happening:

  • There will be a limited-time mug available at Trader Sams at the Disneyland Resort on Wednesday, November 29th.
  • The post states: “The first-ever Holiday Rum Barrel to deck your hulls! The limited-time mug will be available for those who’ve been naughty or nice at Trader Sams at Disneyland Resort on Wednesday, November 29th!”

  • The special mug will only be available via mobile order through the Disneyland app for a limited time on Wednesday, November 29th, with mobile orders starting as early as 6:00 a.m. PT.
  • Once ordered, be sure to pick yours up within your designated arrival window, between 7:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.
  • Guests are limited to two mugs per order.
  • If looking to park your vehicle at the Disneyland Hotel, please note that self-parking rates will apply. Disneyland Hotel parking is validated for 3 hours for dine-in guests only.
