Celebrate “Moana 2” with Exclusive Print for Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders

From "Can I get a chee-hoo" to "Can I get my swag?!"
Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders can celebrate the premiere of the new movie, Moana 2, in theaters everywhere next week with a special print just for them, available at select locations throughout the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

  • Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders can celebrate the arrival of the highly-anticipated new sequel from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Moana 2.
  • Magic Key holders can receive a special custom print celebrating the new film when they visit the Disneyland Resort starting on November 27th through December 6th.
  • The print, featuring art done by freelance artist Ryan Riller, will be available during regular operating hours at select locations throughout the Disneyland Resort:
  • Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.
  • Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.
  • Moana 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on November 27th.

