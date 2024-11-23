Celebrate “Moana 2” with Exclusive Print for Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders

Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders can celebrate the premiere of the new movie, Moana 2, in theaters everywhere next week with a special print just for them, available at select locations throughout the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders can celebrate the arrival of the highly-anticipated new sequel from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Moana 2.
- Magic Key holders can receive a special custom print celebrating the new film when they visit the Disneyland Resort starting on November 27th through December 6th.
- The print, featuring art done by freelance artist Ryan Riller, will be available during regular operating hours at select locations throughout the Disneyland Resort:
- Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.
- Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.
- Moana 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on November 27th.