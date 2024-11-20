New Treats and Collectibles Appear at Disneyland for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Opening

The new items include a ceramic collectible plate and cup set for "The Princess and the Frog" fans.
New treats have arrived at Disneyland in celebration of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

What’s Happening:

  • With guests at Disneyland now able to travel down the bayou with Tiana and her friends, Disney Eats has shared new items that are now available to add a sweetness to their adventure.
  • Pooh Corner features a new cereal treat in the shape of Tiana’s crown.

  • Over at Tiana’s Palace, guests can take home a ceramic Lily Pad and Lotus Cup set, which comes with a delicious beignet.

  • Across the resort, keep and eye out for a fun new Tiana-themed sipper.

  • Check out these new items when heading to Disneyland for a visit to Bayou Country.

