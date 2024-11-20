New Treats and Collectibles Appear at Disneyland for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Opening

New treats have arrived at Disneyland in celebration of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- With guests at Disneyland now able to travel down the bayou with Tiana and her friends, Disney Eats has shared new items that are now available to add a sweetness to their adventure.
- Pooh Corner features a new cereal treat in the shape of Tiana’s crown.
- Over at Tiana’s Palace, guests can take home a ceramic Lily Pad and Lotus Cup set, which comes with a delicious beignet.
- Across the resort, keep and eye out for a fun new Tiana-themed sipper.
- Check out these new items when heading to Disneyland for a visit to Bayou Country.
More Tiana’s Bayou Adventure:
- Photos: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Opening Season Merchandise Arrives at Louis’ Critter Club at Disneyland
- Photos: New Sign Welcomes Guests To Bayou Country At Disneyland Park
- Photos: Bayou Country Retail Location Ray's Berets Soft Opens to Guests
- Disneyland Reveals Cast Member Costumes for Bayou Country
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com