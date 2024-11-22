Christmas Options Coming to Create Your Own Headband at the Disneyland Resort

Holiday Create Your Own Headband options are coming soon to the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- The Disneyland MagicKey Instagram account spread some holiday cheer today with the announcement of two new Create Your Own Headband options.
- Santa Mickey Mouse and a gingerbread cookie Mickey head will add festive cheer to your headband configuration.
- These two new options will be released on Tuesday, November 26th, at several retail locations.
- In Disneyland Park, Guests will find these new options at:
- The Mad Hatter (Main Street, U.S.A.)
- Pioneer Mercantile (Frontierland)
- In Disney California Adventure Park, Guests will find these new options at:
- Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff (Pixar Pier)
- Trolley Treats (Buena Vista Street)
- Additionally, World of Disney in Downtown Disney will be your destination to acquire these options outside of the parks.
- Disney will be limiting purchases to five per item to help keep these festive must-haves in stock.
- The Instagram story announcing this release put a cleaver pun on the experience: “M-ear-y Christmas.”
- No announcement has been made regarding this release at Walt Disney World.
