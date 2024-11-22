Christmas Options Coming to Create Your Own Headband at the Disneyland Resort

by |
Holiday Create Your Own Headband options are coming soon to the Disneyland Resort.

(Disney)
(Disney)

What’s Happening:

  • The Disneyland MagicKey Instagram account spread some holiday cheer today with the announcement of two new Create Your Own Headband options.
  • Santa Mickey Mouse and a gingerbread cookie Mickey head will add festive cheer to your headband configuration.
  • These two new options will be released on Tuesday, November 26th, at several retail locations.
  • In Disneyland Park, Guests will find these new options at:
    • The Mad Hatter (Main Street, U.S.A.)
    • Pioneer Mercantile (Frontierland)
  • In Disney California Adventure Park, Guests will find these new options at:
    • Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff (Pixar Pier)
    • Trolley Treats (Buena Vista Street)
  • Additionally, World of Disney in Downtown Disney will be your destination to acquire these options outside of the parks.
  • Disney will be limiting purchases to five per item to help keep these festive must-haves in stock.
  • The Instagram story announcing this release put a cleaver pun on the experience: “M-ear-y Christmas.”
  • No announcement has been made regarding this release at Walt Disney World.
