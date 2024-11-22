Christmas Options Coming to Create Your Own Headband at the Disneyland Resort

Holiday Create Your Own Headband options are coming soon to the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

The Disneyland MagicKey Instagram account

Santa Mickey Mouse and a gingerbread cookie Mickey head will add festive cheer to your headband configuration.

These two new options will be released on Tuesday, November 26th, at several retail locations.

In Disneyland Park, Guests will find these new options at: The Mad Hatter (Main Street, U.S.A.) Pioneer Mercantile (Frontierland)

In Disney California Adventure Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff (Pixar Pier) Trolley Treats (Buena Vista Street)

Additionally, World of Disney in Downtown Disney

Disney will be limiting purchases to five per item to help keep these festive must-haves in stock.

The Instagram story announcing this release put a cleaver pun on the experience: “M-ear-y Christmas.”

No announcement has been made regarding this release at Walt Disney World.