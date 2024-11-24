Photos: Holidays Arrive for the First Time at Disneyland’s Pixar Place Hotel

The holidays have officially arrived, not only at the Disneyland Resort, but also at the Pixar Place Hotel. Marking the first time that this hotel has celebrated the season, fans can see the Pixar Animation Studios theme of the hotel can see it incorporated into much of the decor featured for the holidays.

Those who have already been to the resort when it’s not decorated for the holidays can easily see how seamless the new decor fits and enhances the hotel for the season. Guests can find themed Christmas Trees featuring stylized art indicative of the films of the Pixar catalog, including Coco, Cars, Monsters Inc., and more.

The lobby also features themed garland surrounding the giant Pixar Lamp and Ball that welcomes guests to the hotel. Look closely and you’ll spot all kinds of Pixar accoutrement, including references to Bing Bong from 2015’s Inside Out. This is especially appropriate since Bing Bong can be found welcoming guests and greeting them in this area of the hotel.

Special themed trees can be found throughout the lobby, and even in the Sketch Pad Cafe as well. Over by Joe Gardner’s piano (You know, from Soul), another tree has been placed that complements the area with its beautiful color. Fans will also adore the inclusion of the iconic Pixar Ball into much of the decor, with plenty hanging from the ceiling, and its inclusion in some of the trees as well.

Through Jan. 6, 2025, Holidays at the Disneyland Resort welcomes at both parks, where guests can find more Pixar fun during the Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure Park, which has introduced many new acts to its live entertainment program, including festive street performances and appearances from Miguel from Pixar’s Coco.

In Cars Land at Disney California Adventure, Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters and Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree undergo seasonal transformations to become Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl and Mater’s Jingle Jamboree.

As you can see, along with the offerings at the parks, New decor also adorns the Pixar Place Hotel for its first holiday season, with the hotel touting 31 uniquely decorated trees celebrating 10 Pixar films and over 6,500 ornaments. Above you can see more of these, featuring WALL-E, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, and more.

If you’d like to visit the Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort during the holiday season or any other time of year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney Travel needs.