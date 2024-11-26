New Details Revealed for “Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond” Haunted Mansion Gift Shop Coming to Disneyland

New concept art for the interior of the store was revealed ahead of its opening this winter.

Promised new elements are materializing at Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion, including the new queue experience, as well as more details about a brand new retail experience at the attraction’s exit.

What’s Happening:

A brand-new retail shop previously announced as part of the major refurbishment coming to the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland Park officially has a name.

Set to be called “Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond,” the new store has been constructed at the exit of the classic Disneyland attraction, and is designed as a carriage house – one that (in-story) used to store the ornate carriage that now resides in the mansion’s front yard.

According to the story of the new retail location, this carriage house was once the home of the Mansion’s caretaker, with Madame Leota taking up residence within at some point later. That’s why it’s filled with her furniture, including a crystal ball, couch, and the original parlor chandelier that Leota used for seances in the mansion.

Her desks, chests, and cabinets can be found amongst the new merchandise, and Leota herself “comes and goes a lot” – which seems to subtly hint that some special effects will be taking place in the new retail experience.

The store itself will feature gifts and souvenirs themed to the Haunted Mansion, as well as Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The new store is set to open this winter.

