Reimagined Garden Queue for The Haunted Mansion Debuts at Disneyland

With the debut of the reimagined queue, guests no longer need a Virtual Queue to experience the classic Disneyland attraction.

Guests at Disneyland Park can now wait for the iconic attraction, The Haunted Mansion, in a newly debuted queue experience that was part of a lengthy refurbishment of the attraction.

What’s Happening:

For the first time in nearly a year, guests visiting Disneyland Park can wait in a queue to experience the iconic Haunted Mansion.

This was due to an extended refurbishment on the attraction (that also saw the temporary implementation of Virtual Queue) that saw an expansive enhancement of the queue experience at the attraction.

The queue appears to be radically re-done, but features a lot of in-story elements that help build anticipation for the Disneyland classic.

The new expanded garden grounds also feature the re-installation of the fountain that was found outside the Mansion gates in nearby Magnolia Park, which can now be found when entering the new queue.

The gardens also feature: A pair of rather statuesque ravens, appropriate since ravens often symbolize connections between the living and spirit worlds. A statue of a cat tucked away in grass, poised and ready to pounce. A personal garden retreat (in-story) designed by Master Gracey that houses a fountain against the wall featuring the face of a sea maiden with unruly hair and startled eyes as though caught in a storm and an old, wrought iron gazebo featuring a bench, a book, an astrological sphere, and a smoking pipe that one of the residents have left behind. The garden of Madame Leota, where the entire space feels full of mystical energy, as though everything within were under one of Leota’s spells. This area also features statues of frogs, lizards, rats, and a cymbal-playing monkey. Orbs can be found throughout, and the large oak tree has been decorated with colorful ornaments and chimes. The rear garden is home to the Mansion Greenhouse, representing all the ghosts of the mansion, and made of iron and glass.



The new queue experience debuted today (November 26th) at Disneyland Park. Standby options are once again available, as is Lightning Lane access through various Lightning Lane services which typically come at an additional cost.

If you’d like to see the new additions to the Haunted Mansion for yourself, or just to visit the Disneyland Resort Mouse Fan Travel