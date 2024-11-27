Learn to Draw Favorite Characters from “Moana 2” at Disney California Adventure and Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The Animation Academy and The Animation Experience at Conservation Station are introducing new limited time character drawing opportunities from “Moana 2.”

Visitors to Disney California Adventure and Disney’s Animal Kingdom will be able to learn to draw some of their favorite characters from Moana 2, for a limited time.

What’s Happening:

For a limited time at both the Animation Academy Moana 2 .

. Five characters from the film are among the possibilities, including Moana, Maui, Heihei, Pua and Kotu – all under the guidance of a talented Disney artist.

These limited time activities are now available at both parks, however no end date has been revealed.

More Moana 2 at Disney Parks:

About Moana 2:

reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. The voice cast features returning stars Auli’i Cravalho (Moana), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Maui), Rachel House (Gramma Tala), Temuera Morrison (Chief Tui) and Nicole Scherzinger (Sina), as well as Hualālai Chung, David Fane and Rose Matafeo as Moana’s new crew members Moni, Kele and Loto, respectively.

Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino,

