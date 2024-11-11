Heihei Straw Clip to Debut Alongside New Menu Items Celebrating “Moana 2” at Disneyland Resort

Right, but where are the Pua novelties?

Starting November 15th, a new Heihei straw clip will be available at the Disneyland Resort to celebrate the new Moana 2, alongside a number of new menu items at various locations throughout the California destination.

What’s Happening:

To celebrate the arrival of the highly-anticipated sequel from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Moana 2 , in theaters everywhere later this month, many restaurants throughout the Disneyland Resort will be debuting new menu items.

Along with the new culinary offerings, fans can also get their hands on a straw clip at various locations throughout Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure

The new menu items and straw clip will be available starting on November 15th.

November 15th also marks the debut of a special new World of Color Moana 2 ’s release on November 27th. The new preshow, dubbed “Boat Snack,” will play ahead of World of Color – Season of Light.

If you'd like to check out any of the new menu items (listed below) and visit the Disneyland Resort for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel

The Menu Items:

Coconut-Macadamia Pancakes: Short stack pancakes, coconut cream, toasted macadamia nuts and tropical fruit available at River Belle Terrace

Hamburger Steak & Eggs with spiced ham fried rice, eggs and mushroom gravy available at River Belle Terrace

Grilled Shrimp Skewer with sausage and pineapple, topped with coconut vinaigrette available at Bengal Barbecue

Pulled Pork Dog: Sweet & spicy pulled pork with fiery tropical chutney on a toasted bun, served with Cuties Mandarin Oranges or filmstrip fries available at Award Wieners

Tropical Slushy: Pineapple, orange juice, grenadine and coconut milk slushy, topped with whipped cream and shredded coconut available at Schmoozies

Boat Snack Burrito: Kālua-style pork with spiced ham and egg fried rice, spicy cabbage slaw and charred pineapple, served with Hawaiian mac salad available at Studio Catering Truck and Hollywood Lounge