New Second-Story Bar Dubbed “Vista Parkside Market” as Downtown Disney Gets Closer To Opening New Parkside Market Dining Location

A new dining concept is coming to Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort, and though it has been previously announced, we are learning more about the second-story bar coming to the new Parkside Market.

What’s Happening:

The new Parkside Market is set to open in the Downtown Disney District of the Disneyland Resort later this winter, one the west side of the district and will be bringing four distinctive dining options to Downtown Disney all under one roof.

We have also learned the name of the new second-story bar coming to the location – Vista Parkside Market.

Vista Parkside Market will offer great views of Downtown Disney, and a relaxing location to enjoy craft cocktails and mocktails made with local ingredients.

The second-story bar joins previously announced locations, Seoul Sister, Sip & Sonder, and GG’s Chicken Shop.

Seoul Sister is a fast-casual location serving up Korean-style rice bowls. Sip & Sonder will serve up fresh lattes, treats, frozen drinks and small bites. GG’s Chicken Shop will be serving up chicken sandwiches, salads, and classic dinner table sides.

For more information about the locations coming to Parkside Market that have already been announced, be sure to check out our original post, here.

No exact date has been revealed for the opening of Parkside Market in the Downtown Disney District, just that it will be opening this winter.

