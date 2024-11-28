Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs Introduces Limited Time Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Dog at Downtown Disney

This menu item is exclusive to the Downtown Disney location.
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Mac and cheese lovers will definitely want to get their hands on a new cheese dog coming to Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs at Downtown Disney.

What’s Happening:

  • Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs, who have operated a stand at Disneyland’s Downtown Disney for a number of years now, is introducing a new specialty cheese dog.
  • The new limited time only Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Dog will be available beginning tomorrow, November 29th.
  • Featuring a combination of cheese, pulled pork and Mac & cheese, the dog is dipped in batter, rolled in panko and fried to perfection. It’s topped off with house made garlic sauce and BBQ sauce.

More Disneyland Resort News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning