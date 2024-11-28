Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs Introduces Limited Time Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Dog at Downtown Disney

This menu item is exclusive to the Downtown Disney location.

Mac and cheese lovers will definitely want to get their hands on a new cheese dog coming to Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs at Downtown Disney.

The new limited time only Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Dog will be available beginning tomorrow, November 29th.

Featuring a combination of cheese, pulled pork and Mac & cheese, the dog is dipped in batter, rolled in panko and fried to perfection. It’s topped off with house made garlic sauce and BBQ sauce.

