Disneyland and Northgate Markets Partner to Distribute Food to 125 Families for Thanksgiving

The holidays came early for local Anaheim families as the Disneyland Resort and Northgate González Market held their annual food distribution event.

What’s Happening:

As has become tradition, Disneyland and Northgate González Market joined forces to host a food distribution event for 125 families facing food insecurity at James Madison Elementary School in Anaheim.

Additionally, the two companies donated $15,000 of holiday food vouchers to three nonprofits, including the Boys & Girls Club of Anaheim, Anaheim Family Independencia Center, and Chrysalis Anaheim.

What They’re Saying:

Miguel Gonzalez, co-president of Northgate Market: "Many families continue to face tough times, especially during the holidays. In the spirit of the season, we teamed up with Disneyland Resort to bring some relief to families in our community.”

Cathi Killian, Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs at Disneyland Resort: "Nothing brings us more joy than spreading a little holiday magic to families in our community. Teaming up with Northgate González Market is a wonderful way to share the spirit of the season and create lasting memories for families right here in Anaheim!"

