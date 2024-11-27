Disneyland and Northgate Markets Partner to Distribute Food to 125 Families for Thanksgiving

Additionally, the two companies donated $15,000 worth of holiday food vouchers to three nonprofits.
The holidays came early for local Anaheim families as the Disneyland Resort and Northgate González Market held their annual food distribution event.

What’s Happening:

  • As has become tradition, Disneyland and Northgate González Market joined forces to host a food distribution event for 125 families facing food insecurity at James Madison Elementary School in Anaheim.
  • Additionally, the two companies donated $15,000 of holiday food vouchers to three nonprofits, including the Boys & Girls Club of Anaheim, Anaheim Family Independencia Center, and Chrysalis Anaheim.    
  • Over on the east coast, Walt Disney World is also collaborating with a local organization to serve up 1,000 meals to those in need this Thanksgiving.
  • Each year, Disney Cruise Line and Disney Parks across the globe also give food to underserved communities, which you can learn more about at impact.disney.com.

What They’re Saying:

  • Miguel Gonzalez, co-president of Northgate Market: "Many families continue to face tough times, especially during the holidays. In the spirit of the season, we teamed up with Disneyland Resort to bring some relief to families in our community.”
  • Cathi Killian, Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs at Disneyland Resort: “Nothing brings us more joy than spreading a little holiday magic to families in our community. Teaming up with Northgate González Market is a wonderful way to share the spirit of the season and create lasting memories for families right here in Anaheim!”

