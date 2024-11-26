Walt Disney World to Serve 1,000 Meals to those in Need this Thanksgiving

Walt Disney World is celebrating Thanksgiving by giving back to surrounding communities.
Giving Back:
- Walt Disney World is preparing for Thanksgiving by collaborating with the Coalition for the Homeless and Harbor House of Central Florida.
- Disney chefs at the Resort are currently preparing over 1,000 Thanksgiving dinners for those in need, which will be served by Disney cast members on Thanksgiving Day.
- For 25 years, Disney has worked with the Coalition for the Homeless and other organizations to bring holiday meals to individuals in Central Florida experiencing homelessness and hardship.
- Since the holiday tradition began, Walt Disney World has provided over 25,000 meals to those in need.
- This year’s tradition saw 15 Disney chefs spend approximately 30 hours preparing the meals that required 400 pounds of turkey, 140 pies, 25 gallons of turkey grave, 220 pounds of potatoes, and 20 gallons of cranberry sauce.
- It takes around 8 hours to roast the turkeys, 18 hours to prepare everything else, and around 3 hours to pack up and deliver the Thanksgiving feast.
- This year, 15 Disney cast members have volunteered to serve the prepared meals at the Coalition for the Homeless. Known as VoluntEARS, Disney World cast members have given 142,000 hours of their time this year to spread magic throughout local communities.
What They’re Saying:
- John Prieto, Disney World Executive Chef: "We put so much of ourselves into the meals we prepare for our guests in the parks, but doing something like this for our community means the world to us – especially during a holiday that’s all about giving thanks and giving back.”
