OluKai Now Open at Disney Springs

The new retail location offers shoes that embrace comfort and style.

OluKai’s Disney Springs location has officially opened its doors across from The Edison at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

Guests visiting Disney Springs have a new shop to check out in The Landing with OluKai’s official opening.

Founded in 2005, OluKai began its mission to offer the best footwear for those that live and play near the water. Dedicated to comfort and inspired by the Hawaiian islands, OluKai combines style with practicality to offer customers high quality sneakers, sandals, and more.

The new store offers a wide selection of items with shoe-covered walls, water bottles, soaps, candles, apparel, and accessories. Some items are even exclusive to the new Central Florida location.

The interior of the store honors both the brand's Hawaiian roots as well as Orlando, FL with decorations inspired by water and the natural world around us.

OluKai is also committed to protecting the environment through their Ama OluKai Foundation. Founded in 2014, the nonprofit partners with Hawaiian organizations to protect local cultures, traditions, and habitats.

You can check out OluKai today at The Landing.

Read More Disney Springs: