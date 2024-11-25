The time of the Moana Milk Shake is upon us!

The Disney Eats Instagram account has revealed several special food items that will soon be available at Walt Disney World in conjunction with the debut of Moana 2.

What’s Happening:

With Moana 2 hitting theaters this week, special tie-in food items are coming to Walt Disney World.

hitting theaters this week, special tie-in food items are coming to Walt Disney World. The four new treats will all be available beginning November 27, the day Moana 2 debuts in theaters.

debuts in theaters. Two of the items are available only at Disney Springs EPCOT

The items are:

Kakamora Chocolate Piñata: Milk chocolate shell filled with coconut ganache treats available at The Ganachery at Disney Springs.

Moana 2 Cake Bar: Passion fruit chiffon, pineapple jam, and caramel crispy pearls coated in white chocolate available at Amorette's Patisserie at Disney Springs.

Moana Milk Shake: Orange cream milk shake with whipped cream, seashells, pearls, and a chocolate coin available at Sunshine Seasons at EPCOT.

Water of the Wayfinder: Hibiscus punch blended with ginger, lime, and cinnamon available at The Daily Poutine at Disney Springs and Coral Reef Restaurant at EPCOT.

More on Moana 2: