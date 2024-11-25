The Disney Eats Instagram account has revealed several special food items that will soon be available at Walt Disney World in conjunction with the debut of Moana 2.
What’s Happening:
- With Moana 2 hitting theaters this week, special tie-in food items are coming to Walt Disney World.
- The four new treats will all be available beginning November 27, the day Moana 2 debuts in theaters.
- Two of the items are available only at Disney Springs, one only at EPCOT, with the fourth available at both Disney Springs and EPCOT.
The items are:
- Kakamora Chocolate Piñata: Milk chocolate shell filled with coconut ganache treats available at The Ganachery at Disney Springs.
- Moana 2 Cake Bar: Passion fruit chiffon, pineapple jam, and caramel crispy pearls coated in white chocolate available at Amorette's Patisserie at Disney Springs.
- Moana Milk Shake: Orange cream milk shake with whipped cream, seashells, pearls, and a chocolate coin available at Sunshine Seasons at EPCOT.
- Water of the Wayfinder: Hibiscus punch blended with ginger, lime, and cinnamon available at The Daily Poutine at Disney Springs and Coral Reef Restaurant at EPCOT.
More on Moana 2:
