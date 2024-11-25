“Moana 2” Treats Coming to Walt Disney World at EPCOT and Disney Springs

The time of the Moana Milk Shake is upon us!
by |

The Disney Eats Instagram account has revealed several special food items that will soon be available at Walt Disney World in conjunction with the debut of Moana 2.

What’s Happening:

  • With Moana 2 hitting theaters this week, special tie-in food items are coming to Walt Disney World.  
  • The four new treats will all be available beginning November 27, the day Moana 2 debuts in theaters.
  • Two of the items are available only at Disney Springs, one only at EPCOT, with the fourth available at both Disney Springs and EPCOT.

The items are:

  • Kakamora Chocolate Piñata: Milk chocolate shell filled with coconut ganache treats available at The Ganachery at Disney Springs.

  • Moana 2 Cake Bar: Passion fruit chiffon, pineapple jam, and caramel crispy pearls coated in white chocolate available at Amorette's Patisserie at Disney Springs.

  • Moana Milk Shake: Orange cream milk shake with whipped cream, seashells, pearls, and a chocolate coin available at Sunshine Seasons at EPCOT.

  • Water of the Wayfinder: Hibiscus punch blended with ginger, lime, and cinnamon available at The Daily Poutine at Disney Springs and Coral Reef Restaurant at EPCOT.

More on Moana 2:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman