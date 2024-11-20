AMC Disney Springs Proves How Far It’ll Go with New “Moana 2” Decor

The new decorations continue the theater's tradition of celebrating the newest Disney releases.

The AMC 24 Disney Springs has been adorned with Moana 2 decorations in preparation for the film’s release next week.

As has become the norm at Disney Springs, the newest Disney release has led to new decor on the outside of the AMC Theatres.

This includes new lighting at the theater’s main entrance, major new posters, and multiple photo spots for guests to enjoy even if not entering the theater.

Moana 2 hits theaters on November 27th.

