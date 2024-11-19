Disney Celebrates “Moana 2” with New Conservation Campaign

The initiative aims to support marine life and protect Pacific Islander traditions.

Moana 2, which premieres on November 27th, has launched a new conservation campaign in celebration of the film’s release.

What’s Happening:

Disney has announced a brand new conservation campaign in celebration of Moana 2.

Teaming up with National Geographic Society’s Pristine Seas initiative and Polynesian Voyaging Society, the new campaign sets out to protect oceans and support Pacific Islander communities.

In partnership with Pristine Seas, Disney is committed to helping support their team’s work with Indigenous Peoples, local communities, governments and their partners to protect the ocean and marine life.

Since 2008, Pristine Seas has conducted research through numerous underwater locations worldwide, creating 29 marine protected areas covering more than 6.8 million square kilometers total.

With their collaboration with PVS, Disney hopes to help protect the traditional wayfinding practices seen in Moana and Moana 2. The commitment also aims to help protect the culture and traditions of Pacific Islanders.

The effort is another example of Disney's commitment to protecting the planet through the Disney Planet Possible initiative. Beginning in 1995, the Disney Conservation Fund has contributed more than $125 million to global conservation efforts that help support and protect wildlife and their habitats.

In celebration of the new conservation campaign, a new Moana 2 featurette called Answer The Call was released to highlight the importance of how our oceans connect us.

Moana 2 premieres on November 27th only in theaters.

