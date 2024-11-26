Tiger Cub Bakso Introduced to Scent Enrichment in Third Episode of “Tiger TV Tuesdays”

This weekly Disney Parks YouTube series follows the first tiger cub born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in seven years.

The ongoing tale of Bakso, the baby tiger cub recently born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, continues with the third installment of the Tiger TV Tuesdays video series.

What’s Happening:

In October, Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomed Bakso

Guests will be able to see Bakso grow alongside her mom, Sohni, when they both join the Maharajah Jungle Trek

Until then, animal lovers can keep up with Bakso’s journey via a Disney Parks YouTube series, titled Tiger TV Tuesdays .

. Bakso continues to be very active and curious as he explores his backstage home in the third episode, not far from his very patient mom, who has been watching from their long hallway.

This week he has been trying something new – his first introduction to scent enrichment with lemongrass, which he loved smelling, scratching and at times, laying in. This new experience is so important for his growth as it opens his senses to the world, all while keeping him happy and healthy.

Next week, Bakso hits another milestone — as he officially turns 3 months old! Be sure to check back next Tuesday to see what other adorable moments are ahead in his journey.

More Walt Disney World News: