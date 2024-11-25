EPCOT’s Dedication Plaque Returns With a New Look

The plaque, absent for a few months, is now back with an updated base and logo.

EPCOT’s dedication plaque has been missing from the park’s entrance for a few months but has now returned with a new look.

Though the original centerpiece plaque itself remains the same as it has been since 1982, it’s now inside a base with many differences from before. The most obvious differences from afar are the new bright blue sides/legs, which match the modern aesthetics of EPCOT. In addition, the stone the plaque is placed upon is darker than the previous version was.

But perhaps the most notable change upon closer examination is that the EPCOT logo beneath the plaque has been updated to the current version, including the modern use of all-caps for the park’s name. However, since the plaque itself remains unchanged, you can still see the original version of the logo above the dedication.

The plaque reads:

“Epcot

To all who come to this Place of joy, Hope and Friendship

Welcome

Epcot is inspired by Walt Disney’s creative vision. Here, human achievements are celebrated through imagination, wonders of enterprise and concepts of a future that promises new and exciting benefits for all.

May EPCOT Center entertain, inform and inspire and above all, may it instill a new sense of belief and pride in man’s ability to shape a world that offers hope to people everywhere.

E. Cardon Walker

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Walt Disney Productions

October 24, 1982″

