Photos / Video – Living with the Land: Glimmering Greenhouses Returns to EPCOT Ahead of Festival of the Holidays

The beloved EPCOT attraction gets a festive overlay with beautiful lights, music and narration in the greenhouses.

Ahead of the return of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, the fan-favorite Living with the Land: Glimmering Greenhouses overlay has returned – bringing some extra holiday magic to this beloved attraction.

While the EPCOT holiday festival doesn’t officially kick off until this Friday, November 29th, the Living with the Land: Glimmering Greenhouses overlay is already available for EPCOT visitors to enjoy.

The holiday version of the classic EPCOT attraction is largely the same as Living with the Land throughout the rest of the year, but seasonally it is adorned with plenty of festive lights and oversized holiday props.

Take a ride through the festive portion of Living with the Land: Glimmering Greenhouses in the video below.

Just like the regular version of Living with the Land, guests can see firsthand how Walt Disney World horticulturalists are using innovative growing techniques and cross-breeding high-yield crops to help feed a growing plane on this peaceful boat ride through the greenhouses. The classic attraction also features a new narration on the boat that is holiday themed, so even though the attraction shines brighter at night it is still different during the daylight hours.

When you visit Living with the Land during EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, you’ll enjoy a special, sparkling boat tour. Take this peaceful cruise through the greenhouses and delight in festive visions of twinkling holiday lights, making the cruise that much better at night.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays begins this Friday, November 29th and runs daily through Monday, December 30th.