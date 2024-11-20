Photos: Signage Removed as Construction Continues on Reimagined Test Track at EPCOT

It’s been a couple of months since we checked in on the transformation of Test Track at EPCOT, so let’s hop aboard the Monorail and see what’s new.
What’s Happening:
- Construction continues to chug along on the transformation of Test Track into its third iteration at EPCOT.
- Back in August, the canopy that has stood over the entrance to the attraction since before the original version of Test Track opened in 1999 was removed.
- Since then, the marquee for the previous iteration of the attraction has been removed, along with signage on the building itself.
- The new Test Track will celebrate today’s innovation while highlighting the past, present, and future.
- The queue will feature six distinct exhibits, and within each room celebrate the vehicles – and people behind the vehicles – that push the envelope and help get people to our next chapter in our motion journey.
- New show scenes will be added showcasing technological advances and how our lifestyles and relationships to mobility connect everyone. Enjoy a joy ride through scenes focusing on onboard technology, customization and personalization. Followed by a trip through a scenic outdoor route reminding us all of the joys of driving, taking in the world around us and spending quality time with friends and family.
- The reimagined Test Track will open in 2025 at EPCOT.
