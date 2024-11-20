Photos: Signage Removed as Construction Continues on Reimagined Test Track at EPCOT

The third version of Test Track is set to open next year at EPCOT.

It’s been a couple of months since we checked in on the transformation of Test Track at EPCOT, so let’s hop aboard the Monorail and see what’s new.

What’s Happening:

Construction continues to chug along on the transformation of Test Track into its third iteration at EPCOT.

Back in August

Since then, the marquee for the previous iteration of the attraction has been removed, along with signage on the building itself.

The new Test Track will celebrate today’s innovation while highlighting the past, present, and future.

The queue will feature six distinct exhibits, and within each room celebrate the vehicles – and people behind the vehicles – that push the envelope and help get people to our next chapter in our motion journey.

New show scenes will be added showcasing technological advances and how our lifestyles and relationships to mobility connect everyone. Enjoy a joy ride through scenes focusing on onboard technology, customization and personalization. Followed by a trip through a scenic outdoor route reminding us all of the joys of driving, taking in the world around us and spending quality time with friends and family.

The reimagined Test Track will open in 2025 at EPCOT

